Two car crashes in Omaha ends with one life-flighted, two with life-threatening injuries
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two overnight crashes in Omaha are under investigation.
A person is in critical condition after a crash that happened just before 1 a.m. near 168th and Military.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s say the driver was life-flighted and speed is likely a factor.
About an hour later, two people were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fiery crash on I-480 southbound.
