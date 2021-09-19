Two car crashes in Omaha ends with one life-flighted, two with life-threatening injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two overnight crashes in Omaha are under investigation.

A person is in critical condition after a crash that happened just before 1 a.m. near 168th and Military.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s say the driver was life-flighted and speed is likely a factor.

About an hour later, two people were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fiery crash on I-480 southbound.

