Thousands gather in Stinson Park to raise awareness and prevent suicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Each year over 47,500 Americans die by suicide. The CDC says it’s the 10th leading cause of death nationwide.

Right here in the heartland, thousands of families impacted by it are working hard to make a difference and change those numbers.

“This past May, we lost my nephew Nathan so it’s really fresh and a little bit raw.”

Nathan Wiggins died just days before his 22nd birthday. His family and friends gathered Saturday morning in Stinson Park to walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

As they walk, they remember the son, brother, cousin, and friend they lost just a few months ago.

“Nathan was a fine young man. He helped at the church. He taught youth in the church. He played video games all the time. He was an ornery big brother but just a good young man,” said Bill and Megan Wiggins, Nathan’s father and sister.

While dozens walked in honor of Nathan, thousands of others too walked in memory of their loved ones. Each with their own story, but all at the Out of the Darkness Walk are here for another important reason.

“Just for people to actually see they are not alone. I think that really means a lot to a lot of people,” said Amy Reed, Omaha Area Out of the Darkness Walk Chair.

Families like Nathan’s hope others take a very important message away from the event.

“Hopefully part of this gets that awareness out. Maybe people can learn some of the signs that they should look for to help them recognize that people are hurting that bad or suffering from depression that badly,” said Wiggins.

Around $270,000 was raised for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at the walk.

