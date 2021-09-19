Advertisement

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports former Bellevue officer dies by suicide

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a former Bellevue police officer has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials report the body identified as Craig Wiech was found around 3:45 a.m. in a Sarpy County apartment near Highway 75 & Capehart.

According to authorities, Wiech was set for trial on Monday for felony assault on an officer and a firefighter. The trial for the tampering with evidence charge was going to be later depending on the judge’s schedule.

He appeared in court Sept. 2020, accused of tampering charges in the death of Carrie Brown, his girlfriend, in August 2018. He was also accused of taking swings at an officer and firefighter the night of Brown’s death.

Originally held on a $1 million bond, it was reduced to $30,000. His bond was set at $25,000 and his preliminary hearing was waived.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates

