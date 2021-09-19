Omaha Police celebrates patrol horse, Orozco’s retirement
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department celebrated one of its Mounted Patrol Unit horses, Orozco’s retirement Saturday.
In a tweet from the department, he started serving the community in 2017 and has a new home at H&H Lessons and Trailriding LLC. They also mention Orozco was donated by Hector Orozco, the husband of fallen Officer Kerrie Orozco.
