Omaha Police celebrates patrol horse, Orozco’s retirement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department celebrated one of its Mounted Patrol Unit horses, Orozco’s retirement Saturday.

Our department celebrated the retirement of Orozco, one of our Mounted Patrol Unit horses. Orozco began serving the Omaha community in 2017. He was donated by Hector Orozco, the husband of fallen Ofc Kerrie Orozco. Orozco’s rider was Ofc Nathan Waller.



Thank you Orozco! pic.twitter.com/j7CUa4bCXp — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) September 18, 2021

In a tweet from the department, he started serving the community in 2017 and has a new home at H&H Lessons and Trailriding LLC. They also mention Orozco was donated by Hector Orozco, the husband of fallen Officer Kerrie Orozco.

