Advertisement

Omaha Police celebrates patrol horse, Orozco’s retirement

(PHOTO: @OmahaPoliceDepartment Facebook page)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department celebrated one of its Mounted Patrol Unit horses, Orozco’s retirement Saturday.

In a tweet from the department, he started serving the community in 2017 and has a new home at H&H Lessons and Trailriding LLC. They also mention Orozco was donated by Hector Orozco, the husband of fallen Officer Kerrie Orozco.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports former Bellevue officer dies by suicide
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa’s Governor Reynolds signs new coronavirus-related proclamation
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
One person dies from falling off bluff at Bellevue State Park
Police tape stock photo
Kansas toddler accidentally shot, killed
Source: AP Graphics
Nebraska loses to Oklahoma by a touchdown as the old rivals meet for the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century

Latest News

Miller wants to extend run as Iowa AG beyond 40 years
3rd annual Omaha Chalk Art Festival covers Midtown in color
irvington volunteer fire department opens second station
Irvington volunteer department dedicates second fire station
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Hot and windy evening, cold front arrives Monday