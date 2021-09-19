Advertisement

Nebraska scrap tire business works to tame mountain of tires

A massive pile of tires in Alvo, Nebraska is now in compliance, according the state.
A massive pile of tires in Alvo, Nebraska is now in compliance, according the state.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALVO, Neb. (AP) — The massive flammable mountain of scrap tires that had grown to more than twice the size allowed under state environmental rules in a small eastern Nebraska town now appears to be in compliance with the rules.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy said a report released last week that B-Rose Tire Recycling of Alvo had made significant progress in coming into compliance with a Sept. 1 deadline to bring its inventory below 160,000 passenger tire equivalents.

In April, the business signed a consent agreement with state regulators to drastically reduce its pile of shredded tires or face fines or other sanctions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa’s Governor Reynolds signs new coronavirus-related proclamation
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with...
One person dies from falling off bluff at Bellevue State Park
Police tape stock photo
Kansas toddler accidentally shot, killed
Source: AP Graphics
Nebraska loses to Oklahoma by a touchdown as the old rivals meet for the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century
LSO [File Photo]
LSO: One dead after Friday night crash on Highway 2

Latest News

80-year-old man dies in tractor accident in Springfield
Thousands gather in Stinson Park to raise awareness and prevent suicide
BREAKING: Driver life-flighted in critical condition
BREAKING: Driver life-flighted in critical condition
Out of the Darkness Walk awareness
Out of the Darkness Walk awareness
Tractor accident
Tractor accident