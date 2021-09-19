Advertisement

Miller wants to extend run as Iowa AG beyond 40 years

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The nation’s longest-serving attorney general is seeking another term in Iowa.

Seventy-seven-year-old Tom Miller said Saturday that is will seek in 11th term in office in 2022 because he has “unfinished business” he wants to take care of.

Miller has already held the job for nearly 40 years. Miller said he wants to play a role in deciding how Iowa spends the hundreds of millions of dollars it is due to receive from settlements with the makers and distributors of opioid painkillers.

And he wants to continue his work with antitrust cases involving technology giants Facebook and Google.

