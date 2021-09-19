David’s Evening Forecast - Hot and windy evening, cold front arrives Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One more evening of hot Summer weather for the Omaha metro, strong south winds and sunshine helping to warm temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. A little humidity in the air resulting in a heat index as warm and 94 in Omaha. Winds will remain quite breezy this evening, with gusts up to 35mph at times. Winds will back off a little after sunset, but we will likely see wind gusts of 20 to 25mph through the overnight. Temperatures will be in the 80s through 10pm or so, before dipping back into the 70s. Overnight lows will stay quite mild, only falling to around 71 by morning.

A cold front will be moving into the area Monday morning, increasing our chances for showers and storms. We could see a few storms as early as the morning drive, so plan on at least a few wet roads. The front itself will likely hold off until around Noon, meaning temperatures will get the chance to warm up to around 80 degrees before winds swing around to the north. A few more scattered showers and storms are likely as the front moves through in the early afternoon. Once the front move through, expect falling temperatures for the afternoon and evening. Many areas will likely dip into the 60s by the drive home.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Behind the front, much cooler air will take over for a few days. Low temperatures should fall into the lower 50s Tuesday morning, with a few spots potentially dipping into the upper 40s. High temperatures will warm back into the 70s, but will be below average, topping out in the low to mid 70s. We’ll be even cooler Wednesday morning, with much of the area falling off into the 40s. THat will likely bring us the first 40s of the season here in the metro. A warming trend takes over for the rest of the week, with highs back near 80 by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.