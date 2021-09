SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (WOWT) - An 80-year-old man died Saturday night following a tractor accident in Springfield.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says the man was found pinned underneath his tractor in a field.

It happened on South 132nd Street just before 4 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled and no other details have been released.

