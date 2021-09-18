Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warmer air moves back into the area for the last weekend of summer

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The weekend starts with a few clouds but they’ll clear out for the afternoon leaving us with a sunny and much warmer day. That sets the stage for a warm final weekend of summer. Highs today will jump into the 80s with a little more humidity in the air.

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)
Dew Point Saturday
Dew Point Saturday(WOWT)

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend and for the next 10 days as well. Highs reach the 90s by the afternoon with humid and breezy conditions. That’s before we have a cold front moves in Monday that brings some changes for the majority of next week.

Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast(WOWT)
Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

That front on Monday brings showers and a few storms to the area after 10am through the afternoon before the cooler, less humid air moves in and sticks with us the rest of next week. That means cooler, less humid highs in the 70s all week long. Should be a great week as fall starts!

