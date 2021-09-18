Advertisement

One person dies from falling off bluff at Bellevue State Park

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is a department/agency that is charged with maintaining state parks and forests, protecting the environment of Iowa, and managing energy, fish, wildlife, land resources, and water resources of Iowa.(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed from a fall at a Jackson County-based state park, according to officials.

At around 4:21 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that a report came in about a person who had fallen off a bluff at Bellevue State Park. The person was pronounced dead by officials at the park.

An investigation, led by the Iowa DNR and Division of Criminal Investigation, is ongoing.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Fire Department, and Maquoketa Police Department assisted in the emergency response.

The park continues to be open for visitors, according to the Iowa DNR.

