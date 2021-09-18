Advertisement

Omaha German American Society honors service members during Oktoberfest

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During the weekend of Oktoberfest, the Omaha German American Society paid tribute to the 13 service members who died in Kabul, Afghanistan in August.

There was a reserved table for all 13 service members with a folded American flag at the center, a drink with each service member’s name, military branch, and hometown.

The community honored and said its final goodbye to one of the service members, fallen Marine Cpl. Daegan Page on Friday. The 137th German Day-Oktoberfest started Friday, Sept. 17 through Saturday, Sept. 18 from noon to midnight.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa’s Governor Reynolds signs new coronavirus-related proclamation
Cpl. Daegan Page in Afghanistan
Cpl. Daegan Page interred at Omaha National Cemetery
Police tape stock photo
Kansas toddler accidentally shot, killed
Omaha-metro authorities arrested 15 people Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, as the result of a...
15 arrested following catalytic converter theft investigation in Omaha-metro
Craig Harbaugh
Autopsy: Former Dodge County deputy died of natural causes

Latest News

Sunday Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Summer heat sticks around for Sunday
David’s Evening Forecast - Summer heat sticks around for Sunday
Out of the Darkness Walk raises suicide awareness - 5 pm
Out of the Darkness Walk raises suicide awareness - 5 pm
Redistricting rallies - 5 pm
Redistricting rallies - 5 pm
Oktoberfest tribute to fallen troops
Oktoberfest tribute to fallen troops