Omaha German American Society honors service members during Oktoberfest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During the weekend of Oktoberfest, the Omaha German American Society paid tribute to the 13 service members who died in Kabul, Afghanistan in August.

There was a reserved table for all 13 service members with a folded American flag at the center, a drink with each service member’s name, military branch, and hometown.

The community honored and said its final goodbye to one of the service members, fallen Marine Cpl. Daegan Page on Friday. The 137th German Day-Oktoberfest started Friday, Sept. 17 through Saturday, Sept. 18 from noon to midnight.

