Nebraska and Louisiana connect over hurricane

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sixteen years ago, Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans, and in its wake, students, families and staff from Boys Town Louisiana relocated in Omaha at Boys Town Nebraska. So when Hurricane Ida zeroed in on the gulf coast earlier this month, plans were in motion to move quickly.

“The process was really us focusing on the kids,” said Rashain Carriere, executive director of Boys Town Louisiana. “Our whole job was to make it not as traumatic as it could be. A lot of our energy went into making it seem like it was a lot of fun and have activities for the kids and when we needed to make those crucial decisions like, we can’t go back to New Orleans, what can we do? We were grateful to have Boys Town in Nebraska where the kids could go just to be kids while the adults figured out all the hard stuff.”

Carriere, and others like Herman Clayton, were part of the adult contingent after Katrina, and two of the 20 who made it possible to temporarily move 23 kids to Omaha this time. They arrived in the early morning hours of September 4, and spent two weeks in COVID-19 tracing quarantine, going out in small groups and making friends from a distance.

”They told me it was gonna be a big college campus like thing,” said 16-year-old Ethan Dunn. “I didn’t know it was gonna be this big. Its really big over here. Its fun, its nice.”

Rebecca Williams said Omaha students went all out preparing their quarters for them, adding all kinds of personal touches.

“I met a lot of nice girls,” 17-year-old Williams said. “We stay in the village, and the girls are very friendly, they bake cookies for us, they bought little sweet snacks for us. They even brought movies for us, it was nice.”

Friday night was their first night off quarantine, and the Louisiana kids were able to join the high school tailgate along with the rest of the Omaha students and attend their first game under Omaha lights.

At halftime, they were surprised by the school with a halftime moment, including a gift bag and a loud welcome from the fans in attendance.

Students visiting from Boys Town New Orleans honored at halftime of Boys Town Nebraska Cowboys football game (Kara Neuverth/Boys Town)

After Katrina’s severe damage, students stayed for months, some even graduating from school the following year in Omaha. Carriere said it was thankfully different this time, with little damage to their four family homes in New Orleans. Still, it required a huge commitment from the staff and their families to relocate their students to Omaha.

“We are very fortunate to have staff that are dedicated and really sacrifice,” Carriere said. “They have their own families, their own homes and property. And some of our staff never even checked on their property yet because that’s the kind of staff that we hire, that put the staff first.”

She also praised the resilience of the 24 kids, most traveling out of Louisiana for the first time.

“Resilient. That’s the word that constantly comes to mind when it comes to Boys Town and our kids and, actually, New Orleans,” Carriere said. “They are definitely resilient, they’re smart, they have a lot of insight. They are very energetic and happy. They are the types of kids who are leaders in their homes and they are the types of kids who have the chance to be leaders in our society.”

The Boys Town Louisiana contingent is scheduled to return to New Orleans September 27, but several of the students didn’t seem to mind sticking around.

”I could stay here, yeah,” Ethan Dunne said. “I like it, it’s fun. I could stay here forever.”

”I love it here, I love Boys Town,” Rebecca Williams said. “You guys, I might find a home, I love it.”

