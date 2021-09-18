League of Women Voters of Nebraska hold redistricting rallies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Redistricting in Nebraska has been a hot topic over the past week.

Today, the League of Women Voters was out informing people about drawing fair maps. Holding signs with messages like “District Lines Matter” volunteers and organizers with the LWV were out along Dodge informing people about the process.

Currently, the Unicameral is in a special session to redraw representative boundaries.

One calls for combining Bellevue with Omaha and the other divides Douglas County adding the Southern half of the county with Sarpy and Saunders counties. Today, the League is just asking the map itself be drawn fairly.

“This is a chance once in 10 years you get,” Carol Dennison, co-director for social policy for the League of Women Voters. “It’s a huge chance and if it’s not done right it has ramifications for two presidential elections, 15 congressional seats, and 122 state seats. So it’s not about who’s gonna get elected in the next cycle, it’s long term.”

Dennison says it’s important to get the lines drawn correctly because it’s the foundation of democracy.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.