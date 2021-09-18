Advertisement

Iowa man sentenced to life for killing roommate with machete

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - A 57-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his roommate during a fight over the cost of a video game.

The Ames Tribune reports that David Sean Hunter, of Ames, was sentenced Friday for first-degree murder in the November 2019 death of 37-year-old Christopher Swalwell.

The stabbing happened after Hunter gave Swalwell his credit card information in order to create an account for a game on Swalwell’s Xbox.

While Hunter thought the charge would be $1, the charge was actually $15.99. Assistant Story County attorney Tiffany Meredith said Hunter was so angry over the charge that he went to confront Swalwell in his room.

