David’s Evening Forecast - Summer heat sticks around for Sunday

After a cool start this morning, Summer warmth returned for Saturday afternoon with temperatures warming into the upper 80s and even low 90s around the area. A south breeze and reasonable humidity helped it to feel pretty nice for any outdoor activities. Temperatures will hold onto the 80s for the early evening, falling back into the 70s after sunset. We'll see overnight lows dip into the upper 60s, not quite as chilly as last night.

The Summer heat will hand around for Sunday, along with a strong south wind. That south wind could gust as high as 25 to 35mph during the afternoon. The wind along with sunny skies will help to quickly warm us into the middle 80s by the lunch hour, with highs likely topping out in the low 90s. Humidity may increase slightly but should stay low enough to keep our heat index in check. Winds will stay breeze right on into the evening, which could make outdoor activities a little difficult.

Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

A big shift is on the way to start next week, wiping the summer heat off the map for at least a few days. A strong cold front will be approaching the area Monday morning. Temperatures will try to climb to near 80 degrees by the midday hour however the front will already be moving through the metro. That will lead to falling temperatures in the afternoon and evening, likely falling back int the 60s for the drive home. Scattered showers and a few storms are likely as the front move through, mainly from late morning through about 5 or 6pm. A few heavier downpours are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Rainfall amounts should remain on the lighter side for most of the area.

Monday Cold Front (WOWT)

Fall weather will settle in for at least a few days, with highs in the low to middle 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll ring in the first day of fall with morning lows falling off into the 40s for the first time this season for the metro. A warming trend will take hold for the second half of the week, temperatures back above average by Friday and Saturday.

