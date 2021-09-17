University of Nebraska temporarily waives undergraduate applicant fees

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 20 through Oct. 3.

This brief change is part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families.

Beginning Monday, resident students using NU’s shared application for admission to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), the University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK), and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) may have the $45 application fee waived.

When applying in the app, students should select “fee waiver” and then enter the code “NuforNE” to get the fee waived.

“At a time when affordable access to higher education has never been more important, the University of Nebraska is doing everything we can to reduce potential barriers for students and families. The application fee is real money for so many of our students and families. Offering this waiver is a simple, meaningful step we can take to create access and opportunity for the people of our state – especially those who have historically been underrepresented in higher education,” said NU System President Ted Carter.

The “NUforNE” application fee waiver initiative aims to promote growth within the applicant pools during a critical time in the enrollment cycle.

Additionally, Oct. 1 is the date when the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid becomes available. Students must complete the FAFSA to be eligible for the Nebraska Promise, the University of Nebraska’s financial aid program that provides 100% tuition coverage for Nebraska students with family incomes of $60,000 or less.

In addition to the Nebraska Promise, the University of Nebraska system has also taken other steps to expand access. This includes a two-year tuition freeze that will take effect this year, a reduction of undergrad online tuition rates, and the addition of a student’s GPA as a qualifying factor for admission.

The University of Nebraska system’s shared application allows students to apply to UNL, UNO, UNK, and NCTA using a single application.

To apply for admission or for more information on the admissions process, prospective students should contact any of the University of Nebraska campuses.

