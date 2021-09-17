Advertisement

Two Nebraska wildfires continue to char the panhandle

The scene of a large wildfire south of Crawford in the Nebraska panhandle.
The scene of a large wildfire south of Crawford in the Nebraska panhandle.(@NSP_TroopE)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GERING, Neb. (AP) - Firefighters have been battling two wildfires that broke out miles apart in the Nebraska panhandle.

Fire officials said Friday the Vista Trend fire south of Gering has burned nearly 6 square miles with zero containment. The smaller Post Fire near Crawford has charred almost 2 square miles by late Thursday night.

Emergency wildfire tearing through Nebraska's panhandle

KNEB-FM reports that evacuations have been recommended for both fires. Officials say no structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported for either fire.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said in an update Friday that 30 structures were evacuated.

