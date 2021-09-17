Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Rain & storms this morning followed by a cool evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cool front is moving through area this morning bringing rain and a few storms along with it. While the amounts of rain won’t be all that great, generally less than a half inch for most, there could easily be a few downpours before the rain chances move out no later than 1pm.

Friday Rain (WOWT)

The clouds, front and rain will keep temperatures in check with highs in the upper 70s likely by the end of the day once the clouds clear. Much drier air moves in tonight as well with dew points dropping quite a bit this evening.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Dew points today (WOWT)

North wind gusts up to 25 mph will move in behind the front as well so it will be a bit breezy at times.

The cool air will be in place to start the day Saturday but a little more heat and humidity will gradually return to the area late on Saturday. That heat lingers into Sunday and early Monday as well.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

Cooler air then returns to the area thanks to another front that moves in Monday. That will drop us into the 70s for the vast majority of last week.

