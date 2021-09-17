Public pays respects to Cpl. Daegan Page

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The community lined up Thursday evening to pay its respects to Omaha’s fallen Marine ahead of his funeral on Friday.

The family of Cpl. Daegan Page accompanied his remains to St. Paul Lutheran Church and spent some time there before the public arrived for visitation from 5-8 p.m. Thursday.

The funeral for Cpl. Page, killed Aug. 26 during an attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan, is set for 10 a.m. Friday at the church, located at 13271 Millard Ave.

6 News is planning to livestream the funeral. Omaha Police released details of the procession to the cemetery earlier this week. Burial services will be private.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.