Part of Lake Cunningham trail closed for construction next week

(PHOTO: Lake Cunningham officials)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 17, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A part of the Lake Cunningham trail will be closed on Monday, Sept. 20 because of construction and maintenance.

Officials say the part of the trail will be closed until the project is done and there will be two temporary turnaround points.

According to the release, “the levy on the north side of the lake is being widened for a safer slope on the trail and so that our maintenance staff can properly and safely maintain the area.”

