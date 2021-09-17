Papillion hosts naturalization ceremony for 35 new U.S. citizens

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The sights and sounds of a naturalization ceremony are enough to make anyone proud to be an American.

Especially for these 35 brand new U.S. Citizens and their families cheering them on!

“I just wanted to be an American citizen so bad and I am glad that I am now finally!”

Fatima Elqasby was born in Morocco and raised in Italy.

For the past three years, she’s been in Omaha working hard to become an American.

At 27-years-old, she doesn’t take for granted the rights we have here.

“Well, I always wanted to vote. And finally, I’m glad that I’m going to be able to do it. That’s a benefit that I am so glad to finally have that right to do it now,” said Elqasby.

She’s not alone. Others at the ceremony also wanted their chance at a new life with more opportunities.

“In the U.S. I believe all the opportunities are open to all the nationalities because this country, they believe in diversity,” said Halla Al-Nemeh, U.S. Citizen.

Halla Al-Nemeh is from Jordan.

Not only has she spent the past few years studying to become a citizen, but she’s also been studying U.S. Law. She now has a master’s degree in it.

Now that she’s finally an American citizen, she hopes to use her skills to help the U.S. Government.

“It was not an easy journey with two kids by myself but finally, I did a very big accomplishment. I got my U.S. Citizenship and I’m really proud of what I did,” said Al-Nemeh.

But before these 35 new U.S. Citizens embark on their journeys here—first things first.

“I think we are going to go to lunch to my favorite restaurant to celebrate!” said Elqasby.

