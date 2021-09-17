Advertisement

One wounded in exchange of gunfire on Omaha street

(WMBF)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Omaha police received a report of an exchange of gunfire late Thursday night, they arrived and found evidence but no victim.

One victim later showed up at a hospital with a wound not considered life threatening.

Witnesses told police that occupants of a car began firing on several people in the area of 48th and Boyd and those people fired back.

This was about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

If anyone has information to help police investigate the crime, call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, to go the Crime Stoppers website, or download the p3trips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward up to $10,000.

