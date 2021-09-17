Advertisement

NYC restaurant host attacked over vaccine status request

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police said a host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release, police said the three women punched the host at Carmine’s on the upper west side repeatedly and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required to dine inside at New York City restaurants.

The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched. She declined medical attention.

The three women were arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha-metro authorities arrested 15 people Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, as the result of a...
15 arrested following catalytic converter theft investigation in Omaha-metro
Police lights
Endangered missing woman from Omaha found safe
Redistricting in Nebraska
Nebraska Redistricting Committee advances map splitting Douglas County
A wildfire in the northwestern part of Nebraska's panhandle, south of Crawford, has prompted an...
Emergency wildfire tearing through Nebraska’s panhandle
Rosewood Academy Daycare remains temporarily closed.
Omaha daycare owner sentenced for caretaker neglect

Latest News

Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said there's plenty of supply for...
Plenty of supply for COVID-19 vaccine boosters, White House official says
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Sept. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 more deaths, another 250+ cases
A missing 6-year-old in Texas has been found safely.
Amber Alert in Texas canceled; 6-year-old found safe
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town