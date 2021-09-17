Nebraska and Iowa release updated unemployment rates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa have released their August unemployment rates on Friday with both states landing inside the nation’s top 20.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in Aug. with Nebraska and Iowa reporting even lower unemployment rates.

With Nebraska’s Aug. 2021 unemployment rate of 2.2% of the labor force, they sit atop the list with the lowest recorded rate. The 2.2% rate is also the lowest since Nebraska began keeping records of unemployment data in 1976.

Iowa isn’t that far behind, their Aug. 2021 rate sits at 4.1% of the labor force, good enough for 17th lowest in the nation.

“Iowa’s economy remains resilient despite ongoing ripples from COVID-19,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development.

Meanwhile, Nebraska’s 2.2% unemployment rate is down from July’s number of 2.3%. Every single regional summary in the state currently reports lower unemployment numbers from the month before.

These reports are remarkably lower than this time last year, Nebraska recorded an unemployment rate of 4% last Aug. Iowa’s unemployment rate last Aug. was 5.4%, 1.3% higher than it is this year.

Coinciding with lower unemployment rates, both states report drastically lower unemployment insurance claims. Nebraska’s 2021 Aug. insurance claims are down nearly 25,000 from last year, less than 6,000 claims were made this Aug. compared to over 30,000 last year. Iowa’s unemployment insurance claims for Aug. 2021 are over 7,500 but are still remarkably down from last year’s 23,393.

