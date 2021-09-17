Kansas toddler accidentally shot, killed

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A 2-year-old was killed Friday in what police say appears to be an accidental shooting in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that police responding to a shooting found the toddler critically injured. The child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say officers and detectives are speaking with the parties involved and the preliminary information suggests the shooting was accidental.

The child’s name and other details were not immediately available

