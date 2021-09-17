Advertisement

Kansas man gets probation for fatal hit-and-run

Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and...
Marcus Downey was arrested for failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death and driving with a suspended license after his pickup hit a 4-year-old boy crossing an intersection with his mother early Monday morning (March 8) in downtown Wichita.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to three years of probation for a hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old boy.

The Sedgwick County district attorney’s office said Friday that Marcus Downey would serve 32 months in prison if he violates his probation. Downey was charged in March with fleeing an accident and driving with a suspended license.

Wichita police said 4-year-old Hazadi Ashimwe and his mother were crossing a street on March 8 when a truck hit the boy and fled. Hazadi died at a hospital.

Downey was arrested near the scene of the accident.

