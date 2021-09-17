Iowa’s Governor Reynolds signs new coronavirus-related proclamation

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster Proclamation Friday to extend some regulatory relief for an additional 30 days.

Gov. Reynolds extended the state’s declaration of COVID-19 as an official health disaster another month as it was set to expire Friday. The new end date is now scheduled for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 17.

The proclamation, signed by Gov. Reynolds, includes regulatory relief to the health care system and education workforce licensure relief.

As for Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts ended the state’s pandemic-related state of emergency in June.

