Sarpy County Clerk files for re-election on 2022 ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County Clerk and Register of Deeds Deb Houghtaling has announced her bid for re-election Friday for the 2022 ballot.

In Jan. 2018, voters elected to merge the County Clerk and Register of Deeds offices. Houghtaling recognized the potential benefits from this merger with cross-training, combined resources, and new efficiencies that saved taxpayer dollars.

Houghtaling has been hands-on in implementing a variety of customer services including on-live/live Board of Commissioner’s meetings with access to audio recordings-agendas and minutes; eRecording (faster access) and under her leadership added “acceptance of passport applications.” She improved this process by also taking on-site photos to make the office a one-stop passport location.

Houghtaling is also a member of the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO). She served three terms from 1999-2005 on the Board of Directors of NACO as the Nebraska Representative of Clerks, Register of Deeds, and Election Commissioners. She was elected by her peers to serve as their representative.

While Houghtaling possesses numerous awards, she is prouder of none than being named the “Nebraska County Official of the Year” where she was recognized for her long-time service and excellence in county government. This is the highest recognition awarded to an Official in county government.

“Deb Houghtaling is an outstanding public official who has dedicated herself to serving not only the residents of Sarpy County but also the State of Nebraska,” said NACO Executive Director Larry Dix.

The Sarpy Chamber of Commerce recognized her as their inaugural “Outstanding Public Official of the Year” and she has previously been named “Fiscally Responsible Manager of the Year” by the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners

Most recently the Sarpy County Board recognized Deb’s leadership in Accounting and commended her on tremendous improvements in the County’s operations.

“I take my responsibilities and obligations of this office very seriously. I am proud of the efficient manner in which my office is run. We have come so far but still have a wish list of items to complete,” said Houghtaling.

Houghtaling has stated that over the next four years she will not slow down and will continue to automate processes and develop staff to meet the ever-changing demands of the future.

“I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead and will continue to be committed to finding ways to make government more efficient for the citizens and enhance our e-presence to maintain the highest level of customer service and transparency,” Houghtaling said.

Houghtaling has lived in Sarpy County her whole life, she graduated from Papillion-La Vista High School before studying at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She currently resides in Bellevue with her husband, Gary, and has two grown sons, three grandchildren, and two beloved dachshunds.

