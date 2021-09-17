High school football Week 4: Westside looks to stay undefeated in Class A, Skutt and Bennington clash in Class B

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Week X of high school football. Here are the games we are covering on Friday Night Fever.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH VS WESTSIDE

Even with three of the top players in school history off to college, the reigning champs are off to a 3-0 start and will look to stay undefeated as the Titans pay the Warriors a visit.

SKUTT CATHOLIC VS BENNINGTON

Two undefeated Class B teams face off on the Badgers’ home turf. Who will come out with zero losses on their record?

NORFOLK VS PAPILLION-LA VISTA

After two straight losses, the Monarchs will look to get it going again as Norfolk makes the trip to Foundation Field.

KEARNEY VS MILLARD WEST

With losses to two of the top Class A teams, the Wildcats could use a win as Kearney comes to town.

BELLEVUE EAST VS OMAHA NORTHWEST

With a freshman WB at the helm, the Chieftains picked up their first win of the season last week. They’ll look to make it two in a two against a Huskies team looking to get back to .500.

LINCOLN VS OMAHA CENTRAL

After a dominating season-opening win, the Eagles have lost two in a row. Can they get back in the win column against Lincoln High?

FREMONT VS GRAND ISLAND

The Tigers look to continue a strong start to the season on the road against the Islanders.

OMAHA NORTH VS OMAHA BURKE

The Bulldogs have one of the top players in the state in Devon Jackson and will use it to their advantage against a winless Omaha North team.

