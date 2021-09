LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Head Husker Baseball Coach Will Bolt said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be in attendance for Friday’s game versus Creighton.

Bolt released a statement with more details about the incident:

“Out of an abundance of caution, I completed a COVID test this morning and subsequently received a positive result, and I will not be in attendance for tonight’s exhibition. Our team is otherwise healthy, and our program has followed necessary protocols to support the safety of Nebraska and Creighton student-athletes and staff competing tonight. I look forward to getting back to work with our team as soon as possible as we continue our fall season.”

