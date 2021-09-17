Former Omaha federal agent pleads guilty to evading financial reports

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A former federal agent with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Bureau (ATF) in Omaha has pled guilty on Tuesday to structuring money transactions to evade reporting requirements.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Paul A. White, 52, entered his plea on Sept. 14 in a District Court of Nebraska. The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, based on the judicial disqualification of the District of Nebraska United States Attorney’s Office.

As reported in court documents, White deposited a total of $99,900 in two banks from Oct. 29, 2018, to Feb. 26, 2019. Whit structured the deposits to evade the requirement that banks report cash transactions in excess of $10,000.

White’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17, 2021, as she faces a sentence of up to five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine the sentence after consideration of the United States Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney, Richard D. Westphal, of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

