Former Davenport fire chief granted settlement after alleged unfair termination

Davenport Fire Department logo
Davenport Fire Department logo(kwqc, davenport fire dept.)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - The city of Davenport will pay its insurance carrier about $260,000 as part of a settlement of a lawsuit filed by a former fire chief who alleged she was fired because of her age and gender.

City attorney Tom Warner said city leaders looked forward to a trial on the lawsuit and were disappointed the insurance carrier decided to settle the lawsuit.

Former Fire Chief Lynn Washburn-Livingston, who is 63, sued the city in 2017. She contended she was fired after complaining about how she was treated in the department.

