Emergency wildfire tearing through Nebraska’s panhandle

CRAWFORD, Neb. (WOWT) - A fast-moving wildfire in Nebraska’s northwestern part of the panhandle has prompted evacuations just a few miles south of Crawford.

Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands posted an evacuation update on Facebook. The organization says to evacuate immediately if located within the area west of Highway 71, south of 4-mile Road, east of Deadman Road, and north of West Belmont Road.

Dawes County Sheriff’s Office is currently notifying residents door-to-door with directions to evacuate.

Federal, State, and Local firefighters are currently on-scene as the fire has grown to over 400 acres. A Small-Engine Air Tanker is providing air attacks on the fire while a Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered.

