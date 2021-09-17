Advertisement

Emergency wildfire tearing through Nebraska’s panhandle

A wildfire in the northwestern part of Nebraska's panhandle, south of Crawford, has prompted an...
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CRAWFORD, Neb. (WOWT) - A fast-moving wildfire in Nebraska’s northwestern part of the panhandle has prompted evacuations just a few miles south of Crawford.

Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands posted an evacuation update on Facebook. The organization says to evacuate immediately if located within the area west of Highway 71, south of 4-mile Road, east of Deadman Road, and north of West Belmont Road.

Dawes County Sheriff’s Office is currently notifying residents door-to-door with directions to evacuate.

Federal, State, and Local firefighters are currently on-scene as the fire has grown to over 400 acres. A Small-Engine Air Tanker is providing air attacks on the fire while a Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered.

Wildfire south of Crawford, NE A fast-moving wildfire is prompting evacuations approximately 4 miles south of Crawford,...

Posted by Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands on Thursday, September 16, 2021

