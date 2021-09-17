David’s Evening Forecast - Fantastic Friday evening, heating back up for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front moved through early this morning bringing a few scattered storms to the area, mainly north of I-80. Gusty north winds brought in some cooler conditions behind that front for the afternoon. Temperatures generally in the middle 70s for the metro. The cold front will continue to push away from the area tonight, with clouds slowly clearing. As skies clear, temperatures will cool back into the 60s this evening, almost a little chilly by the end of any high school football games. Overnight lows should drop into the upper 50s to right around 60.

Friday Night Football (WOWT)

Some patches of low clouds are expected to develop early Saturday morning, so you may wake up to some gray skies to start the day. Clouds should thin and clear out by the afternoon, with warmer conditions return. High temperatures should warm back into the middle 80s, it should be a fantastic day for outdoor activities. Gusty south winds and sunshine will lead to a bigger warm-up for Sunday. In fact, it may be a little hot Sunday afternoon with highs jumping back into the low 90s for the metro area.

The hot weather will not last long, a cold front will already be moving into the area Monday morning. Temperatures will likely still jump into the mid and upper 80s ahead of that front, but as the front moves through temperatures may quickly fall back into the 70s and even 60s by Monday evening. Scattered storms are also possible along the front, but the better rain chances may be to the east and northeast of the Omaha metro. Fall-like conditions settle in behind the front, with highs in the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We may see our first 40s of the season in the metro by Wednesday morning before heating back up by the end of the week.

