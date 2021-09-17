Bellevue Marine veterans honor, give final respects to Cpl. Page

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Veteran marines and service members from other branches of the military were up with the sun.

The only thing that mattered today was making sure they had the opportunity to honor and remember their fallen brother Cpl. Daegan Page.

Even the strongest of veterans rendered somewhat speechless, preparing to watch one of their own be laid to rest.

“There’s really no words to really explain the emotions that it wells up in anybody. All the armed forces build a brotherhood, but especially for the United States Marine Corp. I know what he’s done. I know what the past four years of his life have been like and we’ve all been there. We all, chewed the same dirt,” said Shannon Plumb.

Marine veteran Shannon Plumb and a half of dozen members of the Bellevue American Veterans Motorcycle Club say their own experiences serving the county are what bind them to Cpl. Page.

“We may not have been there with him side by side, but we know exactly what he went through,” said Plumb.

For these men, who are positioned bright and early to take part in the hero’s funeral procession, the ride is a form of therapy.

“It’s personal reflection time. It’s inner thought. It’s a different type of unity,” said Plumb.

They couldn’t be there physically for the Cpl. when he was alive and paying their respects as he is laid to rest is the best way they can honor his sacrifice.

Cpl. Page was buried with full military honors today at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.