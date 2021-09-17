Autopsy: Former Dodge County deputy died of natural causes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Dodge County Deputy’s final autopsy has revealed the cause of death was Atherosclerotic coronary heart disease while in custody.

Craig Harbaugh, who pled guilty to fraud in federal court, was found dead just hours before his sentencing. The investigation into his death revealed that Harbaugh had a history of heart problems and was on medications for heart-related issues at the time of his death.

The final autopsy report was issued by the Physicians Laboratory Services, Inc.

Despite the speculation that Harbaugh committed suicide, investigators found no indications of intentional or accidental drug overdose from the toxicology reporting. There was also no evidence at the scene that suggested he caused his own death.

The final death certificate was issued by the Dodge County Attorney’s Office acting as coroner, showing Harbaugh died of natural causes as indicated in the autopsy findings.

