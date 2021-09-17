Advertisement

Autopsy: Former Dodge County deputy died of natural causes

Craig Harbaugh
Craig Harbaugh(KOLNKGIN)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Dodge County Deputy’s final autopsy has revealed the cause of death was Atherosclerotic coronary heart disease while in custody.

Craig Harbaugh, who pled guilty to fraud in federal court, was found dead just hours before his sentencing. The investigation into his death revealed that Harbaugh had a history of heart problems and was on medications for heart-related issues at the time of his death.

The final autopsy report was issued by the Physicians Laboratory Services, Inc.

Despite the speculation that Harbaugh committed suicide, investigators found no indications of intentional or accidental drug overdose from the toxicology reporting. There was also no evidence at the scene that suggested he caused his own death.

The final death certificate was issued by the Dodge County Attorney’s Office acting as coroner, showing Harbaugh died of natural causes as indicated in the autopsy findings.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha-metro authorities arrested 15 people Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, as the result of a...
15 arrested following catalytic converter theft investigation in Omaha-metro
Police lights
Endangered missing woman from Omaha found safe
Redistricting in Nebraska
Nebraska Redistricting Committee advances map splitting Douglas County
A wildfire in the northwestern part of Nebraska's panhandle, south of Crawford, has prompted an...
Emergency wildfire tearing through Nebraska’s panhandle
Rosewood Academy Daycare remains temporarily closed.
Omaha daycare owner sentenced for caretaker neglect

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Sept. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 more deaths, another 250+ cases
Waterloo Police SUV
First black police chief in Waterloo, Iowa, facing backlash
Nebraska Department of Labor logo
Nebraska and Iowa release updated unemployment rates
Cpl. Daegan Page in Afghanistan
LIVE: Cpl. Daegan Page interred at Omaha National Cemetery