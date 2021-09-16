Advertisement

West Nile already claims more Nebraska lives than last year

Mosquitoes being tested for West Nile Virus
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Two people have now died from West Nile virus in eastern Nebraska this year.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said both deaths were confirmed this week within the territory served by the Three Rivers District Health Department, which includes Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties in eastern Nebraska.

Officials said both people who died with the mosquito-borne virus were older adults with underlying health conditions. So far this year, West Nile virus has been found in 12 Nebraska counties, and 27 human cases have been confirmed.

Last year, the state reported 15 human cases of the virus and one death

