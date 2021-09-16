Two Omaha residents still needing repairs after mid-summer storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two separate Omaha senior citizens are still struggling to get clean-ups and repairs long after mid-summer storms.

Both residents, living in different parts of the city, complain that it has taken far too long to fix the storms’ messes.

In northwest Omaha, around 95th Street and Bedford Ave, homeowner Nate Robinson still can’t get the street light fixed in front of his house.

“Well you shouldn’t have to live in the dark, it’s dangerous. You don’t know who is going up the street down the street,” said Robinson.

The street light in front of his home has been down since a storm on July 9.

“It should be right there - the light is right there,” said Robinson.

After waiting months, Robinson finally got an answer after 6 News contacted OPPD.

“I’m thankful that Channel Six was interested enough to investigate,” said Robinson.

Much like Robinson, 92-year-old homeowner Delores Swirezck also needed answers.

“Who wants to look at that? I can’t take care of something like that, I got all I can do to take care of the yard,” said Swirezck.

At the site of a recently removed radio tower lies a fence wall inside Swirezck’s property line. The damage occurred after a tree trunk fell in the July storm.

Swirezck certainly tends to her yard regularly but near her property line lies about a 25-foot gap that is considered “no man’s land.”

“I tried to find out but I can’t find out who it belongs to,” said Swirezck.

6 News contacted a property manager for the adjacent land who said a crew will be on site soon to remove the downed branches and clean up the space.

“Well somebody knows about it now and hopefully they’ll do something because at my age you know where my next move is,” said Swirezck.

City inspectors will check to make sure the property next door is cleaned up. As for street light repair, OPPD is working through a backlog of those. If you need to report street light damage, contact OPPD.

