Thursday Sept. 16 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 deaths, more than 250 new cases

DCHD: ‘We have to do better’

As the number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. nears that of the 1918 influenza pandemic — about 675,000 people died — Dr. Lindsay Huse, Douglas County’s health director, again urged residents to get vaccinated.

“We have to do better as a state and a nation,” Dr. Huse said. “We have the tools to get us back to normal, and we need to ramp up their use.”

The CDC on Thursday confirmed that 662,620 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 to date, and this pandemic “is not yet over,” the DCHD release states.

For perspective: During the 1918 influenza pandemic, which lasted into 1919, nearly 500 million people — a third of the world’s population at the time — were infected with the flu virus. The World Health Organization recently reported that 225 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the current pandemic so far.

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported two COVID-19 deaths: two women in their 80s — one of unvaccinated — died, bringing the local death toll to 768.

DCHD also reported that 259 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed since Wednesday, bringing the rolling seven-day average to 189 cases, less than the 196 it was two weeks ago. A month ago, the average was 137 cases; two months ago it was at 29 cases. To date, the health department has reported 81,086 positive cases.

Hospitalizations fluctuate daily according to staffing. On Thursday, DCHD reported that local hospitals were 88% full, with 170 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 89% occupied with 33 beds available. Local hospitals are caring for 195 COVID-19 patients, including 10 pediatric patients. Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 55 are in ICUs, down from 63 patients; 27 of them are on ventilators. Four additional adult patients are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

Methodist Health System and Nebraska Medicine are working together to give you a picture of what’s happening inside our six combined metro area hospitals.



Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

THURSDAY

9-11 a.m. at Metro Community College Applied Technology Center , located at 10407 State St.

1-4 p.m at Metro Community College North Express, located at 2112 N. 30th St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Omaha Children’s Museum , 500 S. 20th St.

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market, 1011 Jackson St.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

