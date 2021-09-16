Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warm south wind gusts bring back that summer feel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warmer start in the 60s will turn into a toasty late summer afternoon in the 90s today. We’ll notice a little more humidity in the air as well.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

South wind gusts will help us with the warming as it gusts to near 30 mph at times today.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Tonight will stay quiet with lows barely dipping below 70 degrees by Friday morning. That sets the stage for a cool front to move through during the morning hours. Showers and a few storms are possible during the morning with a few new storms trying to develop in the afternoon hours. Overall the coverage of the rain won’t be that widespread and the amounts likely stay below a half inch for the majority of us. The clouds and north wind keep us cooler as well with highs in the 70s likely.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Friday Front (WOWT)

I expect the majority of this shower activity to be south and out of the area for the evening hours leaving us with a cool and quiet evening for high school football.

Warmer air looks a little slower to return Saturday with highs in the 80s now expected. The 90s should hold off until Sunday.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

