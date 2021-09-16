Advertisement

Omaha daycare owner sentenced for caretaker neglect

Rosewood Academy Daycare remains temporarily closed.
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rosewood Academy Daycare’s owner, Carl Hansen, was sentenced to 12 months probation and a $500 fine by a judge on Wednesday.

Hansen’s charges arose in early April but after a plea agreement, the charge of caretaker neglect was amended to disorderly conduct. Both are misdemeanor charges.

Judge Thomas Zimmerman handed down the sentence, Hansen’s probation terms include completion of both an anger management and victim empathy class. He also isn’t allowed to work in any daycare or be allowed with anyone under the age of 19 who he’s not related to.

Rosewood Academy remains temporarily closed.

