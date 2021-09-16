North Omaha business community aiming for greatness

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A North Omaha business owner has tried for years to help other small business owners start and maintain their businesses in the community as he also continues to expand his own.

More than three years ago, Julian Young and his wife Brittany opened a coffee shop on the corner of 30th and Ames Avenue. Their intentions were to inspire more economic activity in the North Omaha area.

Now, Young has started another business and he didn’t travel far to do so. Just one door down from his coffee shop is Julian Young Business Advisors. Young has helped small businesses in the area for decades but now has a one-stop shop to advise others that are working in the entrepreneurial world, he says the need for business growth in the area is great.

“The more that we do the work, the more that we realize every single day that we have to truly stay with this, we have to really roll back our sleeves, dig our heels in all or nothing,” said Young.

Currently, Julian Young Business Advisors has more than 350 clients starting, growing, or maintaining their small businesses in North Omaha.

“Folks in this community are just as talented and creative as anywhere else and, not only that, they have the smarts and some of the natural know-how of how to run a business,” said Young.

Theardis Young and CharDale Barnes, founders of Stable Gray, help businesses grow by simplifying their brands and also help with website development.

“There’s a lot of businesses who have a lot of great services and products but aren’t committing their offerings very well to the target audience, so we see a bright future in creating jobs,” said Barnes.

Stable Gray has been in business for seven years now, the founders are working with Young to help expand their own business and are excited about the future of North Omaha.

“There is a lot of people working behind the scenes to provide opportunities and support for black businesses. We just opened up another location down on 24th street and we know there’s some big plans that are going to happen down there,” said Theardis Young.

Julian Young is optimistic about the business future of North Omaha but he says it’s going to take a lot of hard work from a lot of people to bring the North Omaha business community back to life.

“It is truly taking an army of people that are invested in seeing north Omaha return to its glory days and, beyond that, become something greater than even what it was,” said Young.

Young plans to expand his business advisors’ service to other locations in the community too, he wants to help even more entrepreneurs reach their goals.

