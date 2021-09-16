Advertisement

LIVE: Nebraska Redistricting Committee hold third public hearing on proposed maps

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Redistricting Committee is conducting its third public hearing Thursday for Dist. 1 in Omaha.

The hearing is happening in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the Scott Conference Center, located at 6450 Pine St.

A full crowd was in attendance at the third public hearing of the Nebraska Redistricting Committee on Thursday, Sept. 16, in Omaha.(Roger Hamer / WOWT)

The first of three district hearings was conducted Tuesday in Grand Island, in Dist. 3, with many residents from legislative Dist. 44 insisting on keeping the rural legislative district intact. They also expressed their support for keeping the district as far west as possible, to “make sure their interests are represented.”

Contentious debate continued Wednesday at the Capitol as the Dist. 2 hearing touched on differing opinions about how they believe the map should be redrawn for Sarpy County.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

