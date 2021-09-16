Nebraska corrections employees share concerns about staffing shortages with lawmakers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A number of Nebraska Department of Corrections employees shared their concerns with the state legislature’s judiciary committee on Wednesday, just one day after a scathing report on the issues inside NDCS were released.

The Office of the Inspector General’s annual report on NDCS operations exposed dangerous problems as a domino effect of the short staffing problem, which has now become ‘alarmingly worse,’ it says.

The dire situation has left NDCS employees overworked, feeling unsafe, and has caused some of them to have mental and emotional breakdowns the report states.

A number of those who spoke expressed concerns about the inmates and the lack of services, programs, and classes — which they have constitutional rights for — they have access to due to the shortage of employees.

Lawmakers were told that when there aren’t enough staff members, inmates are forced to be locked down in their cells for hours, days, and even weeks at a time, making them irritable and impacting their mental and physical health.

“I was working in a housing unit, and we were locking down so often, inmates were coming up and telling me if we keep locking down, something is going to happen. It’s already brewing, everybody’s getting frustrated, somethings going to happen,” says 19-year-old Brooke Myers, who told the committee she has been an employee as Tecumseh’s special detail for just six months.

Myers recalls being posted as a yard supervisor, despite having no proper training for that position.

“I worry I’m going to post someone to a position and that might be their last date,” said Lt. Jeff Seeley, who works at the Tecumseh facility. “I routinely put people into positions where they are encountering scary positions.”

The Inspector General’s report states that maximum security units in prisons will sometimes go unattended by staff for hours, and that many employees are working 16 to 24 hour back-to-back shifts.

“One [employee] fell asleep on the job, and awoke to find inmates holding his keys,” the report reads.

The applicant pool for employees is 50% smaller than it was at the beginning of the year, which was already incredibly small. The report shows that hiring incentives haven’t proven helpful, either.

In 2019, a $10,000 bonus was granted to new employees, but just two years later, 60% of those employees had already quit.

“It is frustrating to have a passion for your work, which I do, and to watch 18-year-olds make two dollars more an hour than I do, be entitled to retention bonuses, sign-on bonuses, and overtime, none of which I get, to come in and run my area on the weekends, or not run it at all,” says Jane Skinner, an NDCS librarian of two years.

Skinner explained that money isn’t going to the right places, and she feels the $4,000 library budget isn’t big enough for the demand of books that inmates are entitled to check out.

“We are all constantly doing more with less,” she says, telling lawmakers that every corner of NDCS is impacted by the shortage.

The report also shows that the state prison system is competing for employees with the large county jails, which pay close to the same amount but are much less high-risk.

“Time and time again throughout history, increases in overcrowding and decreases in staff have always led to violence, have always lead to death,” Seeley says.

At the end of each speaker’s allotted time, Senator McKinney asked employees if they believe a new prison should be constructed, and if it would help. Nearly every single speaker responded no.

“If we were to build a new prison who is going to staff it? We cant even staff our own prisons, have you seen Tecumseh? Oh my God!” says Chris Bergner, a state penitentiary special detail employee. “If we built a prison we would need to hire 1,100 new people. I’d like to know how we’re not going to shut down in two months!”

The Inspector General’s report says before the completion of a new facility, the NDCS and the state need to create a detailed plan for recruitment, staffing, and retaining employees.

It also says outside resources, such as the Nebraska National Guard, should be utilized in the system to help provide temporary relief to current correctional staff.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.