Advertisement

Lincoln Police searching for missing person

Parsons
Parsons(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a missing adult last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. The man has an intellectual disability that requires 24-hour attention, police said.

Martin Parsons, 57, was last seen in the 2300 block of Northline Court (southwest of 27th and Superior) around 5 a.m.

He is 5′5″ tall, 225 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, and a beard.

His clothing description is unknown at this time, and he has a large scar on the back of his head.

Due to a phone outage, police are asking people to call 402-441-7245 if you have information on Martin’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha-metro authorities arrested 15 people Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, as the result of a...
15 arrested following catalytic converter theft investigation in Omaha-metro
Meeting mayhem over mask mandate
Council Bluffs police call in backup at school board meeting
Generic police lights and interstate photo
Nebraska teen deceased after fatal Interstate accident
Sophisticated email scam hijacks Omaha-metro business reputation
Trending TikTok challenge encourages Omaha-metro students to steal various school items

Latest News

Mosquitoes being tested for West Nile Virus
West Nile already claims more Nebraska lives than last year
KU Students gather outside the Phi Kappa Psi Tuesday night to protest the alleged rape by one...
Kansas students continue protest on fraternity steps
In this photo from Thursday, June 10, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from...
Kansas schools see increasing number of COVID-19 outbreaks
Rosewood Academy Daycare remains temporarily closed.
Daycare owner sentenced for caretaker neglect