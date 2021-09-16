Kansas schools see increasing number of COVID-19 outbreaks

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas schools are seeing a growing number of COVID-19 outbreaks, and school-aged children are getting infected more frequently than any other age group.

The state Department of Health and Environment’s latest data shows 63 active COVID-19 clusters in schools across the state as of Wednesday. Those clusters were responsible for 408 cases and one hospitalization.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the number of active clusters is up from 31 with 179 cases last week. Also, 34 of this week’s reported clusters are new. The state’s data shows there were 450 new cases per 100,000 children aged 5 through 17 during the week of Sept. 5.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has indicated that she’s wary of President Biden’s mandate that companies with 100 or more employees require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that she said Tuesday at an economic development event that she needs to hear more details. Her office issued a statement last week to that effect, but the Journal-World reported that Kelly later made comments indicating that a mandate may not be her preference. She said she prefers that Kansas continue to work cooperatively with businesses.

Most Republicans in the Kansas congressional delegation and Kansas Legislature have condemned the mandate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.