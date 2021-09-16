Advertisement

Jasen Green commits to stay home, play at Creighton

Millard North senior Jasen Green announced his commitment to Creighton on Thursday, 9/16/21.
Millard North senior Jasen Green announced his commitment to Creighton on Thursday, 9/16/21.(Joe Nugent)
By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard North senior Jasen Green announced his decision Thursday to stay home and play college basketball at Creighton. The 6′7″ forward was also a target for the Huskers, but Green chose the Bluejays over Nebraska and several other schools.

Green has been part of Millard North teams that have gone to two straight Class A state title games. Playing alongside players like Max Murrell, Hunter Sallis, Saint Thomas, and Jadin Johnson who are all now Division I college basketball players, Green could see an expanded role for the Mustangs in the 2021/22 season.

Coach Greg McDermott and his assistants have had a lot of success recruiting as of late, and Green is the latest addition to that pool of talent.

