Jasen Green commits to stay home, play at Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard North senior Jasen Green announced his decision Thursday to stay home and play college basketball at Creighton. The 6′7″ forward was also a target for the Huskers, but Green chose the Bluejays over Nebraska and several other schools.

Green has been part of Millard North teams that have gone to two straight Class A state title games. Playing alongside players like Max Murrell, Hunter Sallis, Saint Thomas, and Jadin Johnson who are all now Division I college basketball players, Green could see an expanded role for the Mustangs in the 2021/22 season.

Coach Greg McDermott and his assistants have had a lot of success recruiting as of late, and Green is the latest addition to that pool of talent.

