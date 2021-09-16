Advertisement

Iowa officials release proposed redistricting maps

Proposed Iowa House redistricting map
Proposed Iowa House redistricting map(KCRG)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Proposed changes for Iowa’s lawmaking districts were released by the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission on Thursday.

The plan was submitted to members of the General Assembly on Thursday. The state published the maps ahead of TRAC’s planned virtual public comment sessions.

PROPOSED MAPS: Congressional districts | Senate districts (PDFs here) | House districts (PDFs here) | Find my district

Those wanting to submit comments online ahead of time may do so via the legislature’s website, noting that each session has its own commenting link.

Comments will be accepted until the beginning of the last hearing, according to the legislature’s website. Gov. Kim Reynolds has set a date for a special legislative session on redistricting: Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Nebraska wrapped up its third public hearing on proposed redistricting maps on Thursday.

See how the proposed Congressional districts compare

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha-metro authorities arrested 15 people Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, as the result of a...
15 arrested following catalytic converter theft investigation in Omaha-metro
Meeting mayhem over mask mandate
Council Bluffs police call in backup at school board meeting
Generic police lights and interstate photo
Nebraska teen deceased after fatal Interstate accident
Sophisticated email scam hijacks Omaha-metro business reputation
Trending TikTok challenge encourages Omaha-metro students to steal various school items

Latest News

Redistricting in Nebraska
Nebraska Redistricting Committee advances map splitting Douglas County
The dome of the State Capitol building in Des Moines, IA.
Iowa governor sets redistricting session
State Sen. Carol Blood announced her run for governor on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
State Sen. Carol Blood announces run for Nebraska governor
Nebraska, Iowa governors call federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements ‘dangerous,’ ‘stunning violation’