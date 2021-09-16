Iowa officials release proposed redistricting maps

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Proposed changes for Iowa’s lawmaking districts were released by the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission on Thursday.

The plan was submitted to members of the General Assembly on Thursday. The state published the maps ahead of TRAC’s planned virtual public comment sessions.

PROPOSED MAPS: Congressional districts | Senate districts (PDFs here) | House districts (PDFs here) | Find my district

Those wanting to submit comments online ahead of time may do so via the legislature’s website, noting that each session has its own commenting link.

Comments will be accepted until the beginning of the last hearing, according to the legislature’s website. Gov. Kim Reynolds has set a date for a special legislative session on redistricting: Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Nebraska wrapped up its third public hearing on proposed redistricting maps on Thursday.

See how the proposed Congressional districts compare

