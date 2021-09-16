Iowa eyeing final dog-racing season as industry goes downhill

DUBUQUE, Iowa (WOWT) - It’s the end of an era for Iowa as the last remaining dog-racing park in Dubuque foresees its closing.

Appealing to many animal rights activist groups, the Iowa Greyhound Park is closing due to a shortage of available greyhounds and the overall collapse of the dog-racing industry.

According to the Telegraph Herald, the Dubuque park is hoping for one final season in 2022. The park’s manager, however, says that might not even be possible because he doesn’t know if they will get enough dogs for the season.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.