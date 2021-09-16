Advertisement

Have questions about COVID-19 vaccines? Sourcing is everything

(Source: 19 News)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after the Douglas County Health Department shared results of its recent vaccine hesitancy survey, the department offered advice on the most reliable sources of accurate information.

DCHD recommended three sources in particular: your family’s healthcare provider, local media outlets, and your local health department.

“Celebrity Tweets are not a good source of information on communicable disease matters,” DCHD said in a release Wednesday.

